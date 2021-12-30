A single-vehicle crash on Pitts Memorial Drive late Wednesday night caused no injuries, but saw the vehicle wind up on its roof.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound lanes of the highway between Heavy Tree Road and Southlands Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of a small SUV had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the road. The vehicle rolled over in the ditch, coming to rest on its roof.

The two occupants of the vehicle were unharmed and were seen talking with police while waiting for a tow truck.