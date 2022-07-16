The driver of a car that crashed through a fence in the west end of St. John’s overnight sustained no reported injuries as a result.

Emergency crews were called to a section of Topsail Road, between Road De Luxe and Hazelwood Crescent, shortly after midnight Saturday morning. The driver of a westbound car somehow lost control of their vehicle. The car crossed both oncoming lanes and crashed through a fence before striking a tree in the back yard of a home on Parkhill Street.

Paramedics assessed the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, at the scene but did not take them to hospital. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the cause of the crash.