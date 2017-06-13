One of the towers for the Maritime Link project in western Newfoundland has fallen down, Emera Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday. Contractor Rokstad Power informed Emera N.L. that the tower fell because of a suspected failed guy wire system at the site. Nobody was on site at the time and there were no injuries.

The Maritime Link is being constructed by Emera to bring power from Newfoundland and Labrador to Nova Scotia as part of the larger Muskrat Falls project.

Occupational Health and Safety has been notified and Rokstad with Emera N.L. have started a review to determine the cause of the incident. Work related to the incident on the high voltage direct current (HVdc) line has been temporarily suspended while the review continues.

“The safety of the public and the workers continues to be Emera N.L.’s first priority,” Emera N.L. said in a statement. “As this is an active construction site, safety signs are and will continue to be posted along the HVdc route to help prevent the public from accessing the right-of-way.”

Construction on the line is expected to be completed later this summer. Construction of three of the five transmission lines is complete.

The majority of steel towers for the HVdc line have been erected and Rokstad is expected to complete stringing of the transmission lines later this summer.

“We expect there to be a temporary delay to work on the HVdc line, but do not anticipate any impact to our overall project completion schedule,” Emera N.L. said.