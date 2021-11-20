A late-night fire caused significant damage to a shed in the east end of St. John’s.

Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to a home on Higgins Line at about 10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting the fire. When crews arrived on the scene they found a backyard shed with heavy fire coming from its side.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but not before the shed suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported. Higgins Line was closed near Fox Avenue as emergency crews worked.