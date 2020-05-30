There was a fire onboard the Terra Nova FPSO on Saturday morning, according to the offshore regulator.

“We were notified by Suncor Energy early this morning that there was a fire onboard the Terra Nova FPSO,” the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said in a statement. “We have been advised that everyone on board is accounted for and safe. The fire has been extinguished.

“There are no injuries and we await further information from Suncor as to the extent and their assessment of the cause.”

The C-NLOPB says there was no gas or crude held on the vessel, which has been shut down for maintenance. The facility is not producing at this time.