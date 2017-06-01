There are no grounds for charges against two RNC officers responsible for overseeing an organized crime investigation, a civilian-led oversight agency concluded Thursday.

Ronald MacDonald, the director of Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), led the 18-month investigation into the conduct of two officers after allegations were made that actions of the senior officers amounted to an obstruction of justice.

It was alleged the senior officials improperly directed frontline officers not to arrest, investigate, or charge an individual who was seen as important to the RNC investigation.

The report found the directions given by the RNC officers in question were done so in good faith and that the officers believed their conduct would assist in solving serious crimes.

“In these circumstances, those decisions were made in an effort to solve much more serious organized criminal activity,” MacDonald said in a news release. “Their decisions fell within the appropriate range of reasonableness, and in any event, were made in good faith for the purpose of solving serious crimes. Overall they were in the public interest.”

The provincial government has promised to introduce legislation to implement its own civilian oversight team for police incidents next fall.

“I’d like to thank Ronald MacDonald for this thorough investigation,” said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons. “As a government, we need to ensure the safety of the public and our officers, while also taking necessary steps to put proper oversight in place to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice. We take civilian oversight seriously and are committed to establishing a serious incident response team for the province.”

RNC Chief Bill Janes issued a statement on the report.

“At times our officers are faced with complex and challenging investigations,” he said. “In this case Nova Scotia SIRT team has come to the conclusion that the officers’ decisions were reasonable, made in good faith and in the public interest. I continue to have the utmost confidence in the skills and abilities of the RNC officers who were the subject of the investigation and all members of our supervisory and management team.”