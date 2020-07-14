The premier’s office says no firm decisions have been made on expanding to a Canadian travel bubble.

Dwight Ball’s office released the statement Tuesday as the province approaches two weeks as part of the Atlantic travel bubble. When the Atlantic bubble opened July 3, Ball said that July 17 would be the earliest date any more travel restrictions could be lifted.

“Opening to other Canadian jurisdictions on July 17 was an example, as the time between July 3 to July 17 was a calculation to represent the 14-day incubation period for the COVID-19 virus,” the premier’s office said in a statement. “It would have been the earliest possible date to even consider a further opening of travel within Canada.”

Changes to travel restrictions will be determined and guided by public health experts and the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the premier’s office said.

“There has been no firm decision made on an expansion to a ‘Canadian Bubble’.”

“Chief Medical Officers in all jurisdictions across Canada continue to monitor the ‘Atlantic Bubble’ and discuss potential opportunities to move forward in the safest manner. All decisions relating to travel expansion will be based on where each jurisdiction is with their reopening plan, health measures, travel restrictions, and informed by public health experts and science.”