Two people were rescued after a float plane crashed in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Wednesday.

The RCMP say the crash happened while the plane tried to land in Terrington Basin. The de Havilland Beaver was found upside down in the water after police, fighter fighters, and ground search and rescue were called.

A shrimp fishing boat was in the area and rescued the two occupants of the plane from the water. They were taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Police and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.