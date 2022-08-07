The provincial government has expanded the outdoor fire ban to the entire province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In an update Sunday morning, Premier Andrew Furey said there is still no evacuation order, but it remains a possibility. Residents in central Newfoundland are advised to be prepared for an evacuation if necessary.

The size of the forest fire is now about 100 square kilometres. The fire is not heading directly for any municipalities, but smoke is a concern. For anyone with lung issues, the time to relocate may be now.