Despite vaccine manufacturers delays and issues with the availability of this year’s influenza vaccine, Eastern Health says publicly-funded vaccination programs in Newfoundland and Labrador won’t be delayed.

The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories and vaccine manufacturers to minimize any delays or issues with the vaccine for this year’s flu season.

“Vaccine shipments to provinces and territories began in mid-September. It’s anticipated that more than 90 per cent of the annual vaccine order for Newfoundland and Labrador will be available by the end of October,” says Eastern Health.

Anyone six months of age or older are encouraged by Eastern Health to be vaccinated, especially those who are at risk for complications from influenza, and those capable of transmitting influenza to people at high-risk.

Flu vaccine clinics are anticipated to begin on Oct. 21.