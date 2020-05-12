The future of the Terra Nova FPSO appears to be up in the air. Suncor is working on stopping operations and preserving the vessel quayside this summer, but no decisions have been made on the location or duration. The vessel was supposed to undergo a retrofit in Spain to extend its life, but that was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company has not approved an alternative.

The company released the following statement:

“I want to be clear that no decisions have been made to shutdown production operations on Terra Nova until 2022.

“In regards to the asset life extension, since the decision was made not to proceed to dry dock in 2020 due to safety concerns with COVID-19, Suncor has been evaluating alternative scenarios for completion of Terra Nova critical maintenance work and asset life extension activities. At this time we do not have an approved alternative for the asset life extension project.

“We are now working towards stopping operations offshore and safely preserving the floating, production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel quayside by this summer. A final decision from the Terra Nova joint venture partners to go quayside is expected in the coming weeks. The location and duration have not been determined at this time. Essential work on subsea assets, such as inspections, is expected to proceed once the installation has left the field.

“We’re looking at the future for the Terra Nova FPSO not only from a Suncor perspective, but as a Canadian operator that wants to continue to support our local employees, community and economy. We see East Coast, Canada and Terra Nova continuing to play an important long-term role in our Upstream Exploration and Production portfolio. Successful completion of the asset life extension would extend the facility by ten years, capture approximately 80 million additional barrels of resource and provide various benefits to the Province in the form of taxes, royalties and employment.”