Oceanex will not get a “custom-made” assistance package from the federal government, the company announced Monday.

“Late on Friday afternoon, Oceanex was informed by Transport Canada and Finance officials that government would not be providing a custom-made assistance package in support of Oceanex’s services,” the company said in a news release. “Given this decision, we will continue with our reduced schedule as established last week, i.e. a reduction from three to two weekly sailings.”

Marine Atlantic and the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association both announced last week that they had spare capacity to ship more food and medicine to the province if needed. That was after Oceanex announced it would cut one of its weekly shipments from Montreal because it was losing $2 million a week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a Newfoundland and Labrador based business, we have always taken seriously our responsibility to the people of the province as we recognize the critical role of our service to the supply chain,” the Oceanex news release said. “At this time, we want to acknowledge and thank our exceptional team. They continue to work hard every day to ensure safe operations that serve the public interest in the best way possible with the resources available to us.

“To our customers, we know that you place great value on our reliable and efficient service and that having all three of our regularly scheduled sailings available is important to you, your businesses, and consumers. We would like to thank you and as well, our employees, their union representatives, suppliers, and many others who spoke out about the importance of the work we do for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. We were not deaf to your efforts. Thank you.”