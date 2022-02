There was no change in the number of COVID hospitalizations on Saturday as the province reported 20 people in hospital.

In NL today, Feb. 5, there are 1,642 active cases, 20 hospitalizations & 986 tests completed since yesterday. There are 222 new cases of COVID-19: 114 EH; 35 CH; 22 WH; and 51 LGH. pic.twitter.com/sccBcwgCJF — Health and Community Services NL (@HCS_GovNL) February 5, 2022