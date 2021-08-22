A two-vehicle collision downtown last evening caused significant damage to two taxicabs.

The crash happened at the intersection of Casey Street and Brazil Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Only one taxi had a passenger on board. Paramedics on scene assessed all occupants of the two cars, but no one was taken to hospital.

The drivers of each taxi were seen exchanging an amicable handshake as they discussed the collision. Casey Street was closed in the area until both vehicles could be removed.