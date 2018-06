Premier Dwight Ball made another funding announcement Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s leadership review at the Liberal AGM. Ball got 90 per cent last time, but he won’t put a number on what level of support he wants this time. He vows he will still be premier next week, and he will get more support than the 57 per cent PC leader Ches Crosbie received at the Tory leadership convention. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-