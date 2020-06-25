SHARE

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no active cases of COVID-19 again on Thursday. To date, 16,901 people have been tested.

The province moved into Alert Level 2 on Thursday. People are advised to continue to practice good infection prevention and control practices.

These actions include:

  • Stay informed, be prepared, and follow public health advice;
  • Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds;
  • Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water;
  • Do not touch your face;
  • Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;
  • Maintain physical distancing;
  • Wear a non-medical mask or face covering when you are in public and unable to maintain physical distancing;
  • Increase cleanliness and ventilation of public spaces and worksites; and,
  • Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others.
