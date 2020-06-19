Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. It’s the second day in Newfoundland and Labrador with zero active cases of the virus.

To date, 258 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador. 15, 573 people have been tested.

The province is still expected to enter Alert Level 2 on Thursday, June 25.