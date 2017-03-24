No action from city or province on background checks for taxi drivers

Neither the province nor St. John’s City Council are willing to take on the thorny issue of background checks for taxi drivers. Councillor Sheilagh O’Leary says that’s unacceptable. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
