NLVaxPass became mandatory Friday. If you want to enter non-essential businesses, you’ll need the app on your phone or a paper record of the vaccination status.

Where proof of vaccination is required

By October 22, 2021, you must be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical exemption in order to access the following businesses and settings:

Gatherings of any size that are hosted at a recognized business or organization, a rental room, community centre, or other venues used to host gatherings (e.g. weddings, funerals, birthday parties, baby showers, faith-based gatherings)

Arenas

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities, yoga studios, and dance studios

Places where sports or recreational activities are practiced indoors

Places where group music, art, dance, and drama activities are practiced indoors, including bands, choirs, dance and music classes

Indoor entertainment facilities (arcades, trampoline parks, bowling alleys, billiard halls, golf, laser tag, indoor playgrounds, and paintball)

Bars and lounges

Restaurants (indoor seated dining only, including food courts; does not apply to outdoor patios, take-out, delivery, or drive-thru services)

Cinemas and performance spaces

Bingo halls

Personal service establishments including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, barber shops, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons

Long-term care homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, community care homes (visitors only; does not apply to residents living in these settings)

Proof of vaccination is required for all individuals accessing these settings, including staff, students and volunteers. Note: people entering businesses and settings for work purposes have until December 17, 2021 to be fully vaccinated.

Examples of where proof of vaccination is not required

Proof of vaccination is not required at the following businesses and settings:

School-based activities that take place during day

Before and after school programs

Child care

Post-secondary institutions

Retail stores, shopping malls, and public markets

Health care facilities, including private health clinics

Community agencies offering essential services (e.g. Family Resource Centres, shelters)

Taxis and public transit

Hotel, bed and breakfast, and hostel accommodations

Places where government and other public services are offered (e.g. public libraries, Service NL)

Court Services

Financial institutions

Auto repair shops

Fully Vaccinated

You are considered fully vaccinated when at least two weeks has passed since your final dose of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccines consist of two doses.

The Janssen vaccine consists of one dose.

For the purposes of the Proof of Vaccination Program, you are also considered fully vaccinated if you received one or two doses of a non-Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine, followed by one dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), and at least two weeks has passed since the mRNA dose.

Identification

All individuals ages 12 years and older are required to show identification with their proof of vaccination. This must include their name and date of birth. For people ages 19 years and older, the identification must include a photo. If you are 19 years of age or older and do not have photo identification, you can present two pieces of non-photo identification that include your name and at least one must have your date of birth.

You can use the original version of your identification (card, paper or digital). You can also use a clear photocopy, photo or screenshot.

Your name on your identification must match the name on your proof of vaccination. If it does not, the business or organization may request a second piece of identification.

Age Group ID requirements Examples 19+ One piece with name, date of birth, and photoOR Two pieces with name, at least one with date of birth Driver’s license

Government Identification Card

Passport

Secure Certificate of Indian Status

Student identification (ID) card

Birth certificate and MCP Card 12-18 Name, date of birth Birth certificate

MCP Card

Photo identification noted above

Children and youth

Children who turn 12 have three months from their birthday to get fully vaccinated. Businesses and organizations will check the child’s identification to confirm that it has been less than three months since their 12th birthday. If this is the case, they will be able to access certain businesses and activities without showing proof of vaccination.

Children and youth ages 12 to 18 years are not required to provide proof of vaccination in the following settings:

Arenas

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities, yoga studios, and dance studios

Places where sports or recreational activities are practiced indoors

Places where group music, art, dance, and drama activities are practiced indoors

Children and youth are required to provide proof of vaccination in all other settings where proof of vaccination is required.

Medical Exemptions

Exemptions will be considered for people who cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine due to specific medical reasons. These medical reasons are:

Severe allergy or anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components

Diagnosed episode of myocarditis/pericarditis after receipt of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador have provided guidance on medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccinations which physicians must follow.

More details on how individuals with these conditions can get an approved exemption will be available soon.

People with approved exemptions will be issued a COVID-19 vaccination record QR code. Businesses and organizations will not be able to tell who has a medical exemption.

Out-of-Province Proof of Vaccination

If you do not have a valid Newfoundland and Labrador MCP card, you can use your vaccination record from your home province, territory or country to show proof of vaccination. Your proof of vaccination must clearly indicate that you are fully vaccinated (14 days since your last dose of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine). You must also show identification.

If you receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine outside of the province and you have an MCP card, you can have your out-of-province vaccinations added to your Electronic Health Record. Learn more: submit out-of-province vaccination records.

Protecting your Personal Information

Your COVID-19 Vaccination Record QR Code contains your name, date of birth, and vaccination details. You should treat your QR code as personal health information. Do not share your QR code on social media. You should only share your QR code with trusted businesses and organizations using the NLVaxVerify app.

Businesses are required to use the NLVaxVerify app to scan your QR code. You can request the business or organization to show you their device screen to verify they are using NLVaxVerify prior to presenting your QR code. NLVaxVerify includes the Newfoundland and Labrador logo on the verification screen.

The NLVaxVerify app can only read:

Your name

If you are fully vaccinated or have an approved medical exemption

NLVaxVerify does not store any information about you or your COVID-19 vaccination record.

Businesses and organizations are not allowed to keep a copy of your QR code or identification. They may keep a record that your QR code was previously verified, with your consent, if you access a business or organization often (e.g. a gym). You can withdraw your consent at any time, and the business/organization will be required to destroy the records.