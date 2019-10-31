The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association is concerned the provincial government will increase class sizes before completing a review of the teacher allocation model.

The NLTA also says that should have occurred prior to integrating children with special needs into the regular classroom.

In 2008, the provincial government announced an approach to allocating teaching resources that would place the needs of students, teachers and individual schools first in determining how teaching resources would be distributed across the education system. Since 2011, class sizes have continued to increase. The NLTA says the increase happened at the same time as government forced the integration of students with special needs into regular classrooms without individualized supports.

“When class sizes are increased at the same time as the forced integration of children with special needs without adequate supports, this has a negative impact on the educational experience for all children in that class,” ” the union says.

The Premier’s Task Force on improving educational outcomes had 82 recommendations in 2017. The recommendations focused on areas in the education system including mental health and wellness, inclusive education, mathematics, literacy, Indigenous education, multicultural education, and teacher education, but there was no mention of class size.

“It is clear that this government sees increasing class sizes as a means to save money or reallocate money to other priorities,” the NLTA says. “In 2016 the government increased the class sizes of Grade 1 to Grade 9 classes so it could introduce full-day kindergarten.”