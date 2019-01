The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association is donating car seats to the first babies born in 2019 in each of the nine hospitals in the province that perform routine deliveries. NLMA president Dr. Tracey Bridger presented a car seat to Kathryn Byrne after the birth of her daughter. Zephyr Louise Coyote Byrne-Russell was born at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Janeway Children’s Hospital.

