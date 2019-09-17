If you’ve ever had trouble finding a family doctor, you’re not alone. The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association says the shortage is getting worse. NTV’s David Salter reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.