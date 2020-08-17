Cleaning Protocols

● The District has hired additional custodial staff and adjusted their duties to maximize hours spent on cleaning.

● After school each day, the building will be cleaned and disinfected, to ensure it is prepared for use the next day. Each high touch surface (door knobs, handrails, faucets, etc.) will be sanitized minimally twice during the school day.

● In the (possible) absence of cafeteria space, desktops will be used for eating as well as school work. Therefore, at the end of each day, all student desktops in use will be thoroughly cleaned.

● Public health officials have approved the school cleaning protocol.

Physical Distancing

● There are many sparsely populated school buildings in which physical distancing will not pose a challenge (i.e., there are about 100 schools with average class sizes of 15 or fewer).

● In larger schools, and particularly in high schools where students are enrolled in multiple courses, maintaining class cohorts and strict physical distancing is more challenging, and may not be possible in some cases.

● The Newfoundland and Labrador Public Health Guidelines for K-12 Schools indicate that if a two-metre physical distance cannot be maintained between cohorts at all times, physical distancing is encouraged “to the greatest extent possible and, “where physical distancing is not possible, desks should be arranged to achieve the greatest distancing possible”. NLESD schools will adhere to this recommendation.

Masks

● Based on the current low prevalence of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, the province’s public health guidelines indicated students do not need to wear a mask while in classrooms.

● Masks will be required on school buses.

● Masks will also be required in communal areas of the school for high school students and staff, and for junior high school students if cohorts change classes.

● However no student is required to wear a mask if they cannot tolerate it.