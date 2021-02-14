The English School District has laid out a timeline for the entire province to move to online learning in a memo sent to parents and guardians on Sunday.

During the two-week “circuit breaker,” school administration will allow the retrieval of a student’s personal technology device left at the school, or essential items required for health and safety (e.g., medications, medical equipment). Please contact the school if you have items at the school which fall within these categories. Other personal items cannot be retrieved at this time.

Central, Western and Labrador teaching staff will begin online instruction as follows:

High School/Intermediate grades will begin online classes no later than Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Primary/Elementary grades will begin online classes no later than Thursday, Feb. 18.

For the Avalon Region, excluding St. John’s Metro, as previously communicated:

High School/Intermediate online classes begin no later than Monday, Feb. 15.

Primary/Elementary classes begin no later than Tuesday, Feb. 16.

For St. John’s Metro schools:

High School/Intermediate schools have already begun implementing online classes.

Primary/Elementary grades will begin online classes no later than Monday Feb. 15.

All sessions will adhere to the Scenario 3 Protocols for Online Learning for different grade groupings.

Students and families are reminded that most personal laptops, tablets, desktop computers and smartphones can be used for online learning. You do not need a Chromebook for online learning. If you have a compatible device, including a smartphone, please do not request a Chromebook from the school at this time.

NLESD Student Services staff will be working with schools this week to prepare for the learning needs of students with complex needs. Further information will be provided to families as it becomes available.

“We know there will be challenges. We know families have individual circumstances which raise concerns,” said Tony Stack, CEO/Director of Education. “We may not have immediate solutions to every individual’s concern in the early days, but we are committed to working through these issues as quickly as possible. I ask that everyone be patient and understanding

as school and District personnel tackle this unfortunate turn of events.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What devices can I use for online learning?

Most personal laptops, tablets, desktop computers and smartphones can be used for online learning. You do not need a Chromebook for online learning.

What if I don’t have a compatible device?

The District has a variety of devices available for distribution to families who don’t have their own compatible device at home. Schools have compiled lists of families in this situation, and will be reaching out in the coming days. If you believe you are not on these lists, but should be, alert your school administrator by email.

What if I don’t have reliable internet at home?

In May 2020 NLESD distributed “MiFi” devices to the majority of homes with identified internet connectivity issues. If you haven’t received a device and have connectivity issues, alert your school administrator by email.

How does online learning compare with in-class instruction?

It is not expected, nor is it encouraged, for students to sit at their computer for the entire school day and listen to teacher lectures. Lessons are designed to provide daily, meaningful interaction between students and their teachers while also allowing time for individual work. Instruction time ranges from 60 to 90 minutes per day for grades K-6 to the normal PowerSchool schedule for Grades 7-12.

How do I help my young child access online learning?

The District has information posted online to assist families here: Google Resources for School Communities. If you still have questions, you may contact your child’s teacher.