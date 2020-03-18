Beginning Saturday, March 21 NLC corporate Liquor Stores will be closed to the general public.

Effective immediately and continuing tomorrow and Friday (March 19 and 20) the following measures have been implemented:

NLC is limiting the number of customers that can be in store at one time to help facilitate social distancing protocols. This number depends on the store location/size;

Enhanced cleanliness protocols have been implemented, including more frequent sanitization of customer contact points, increased frequency of handwashing and the provision of gloves for staff;

NLC is cancelling all-in-store product sampling sessions;

NLC is encouraging customers to use alternate forms of payments other than cash;

The first hour of store opening each day will be designated for seniors and at-risk customers;

NLC is urging customers who are displaying flu-like symptoms or who have recently travelled internationally to not visit us at this time.

Customers will be able to email or phone orders to specific stores though and collect product at that location.

More details around the specifics on this process will be communicated over the coming days. NLC asks for patience as it works though this rapidly evolving situation in real-time and will take any and all precautions that help protect its customers and staff.