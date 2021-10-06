The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation has issued a voluntary recall of its locally produced Rock Spirits hand sanitizer as it waits for more information from Health Canada.

NLC suspended the sale and use of its hand sanitizer on Tuesday. The recall was initiated as a result of an “out of specification stability test result.” There have been no health effects or complaints reported, and as a result this is classified as a Type II risk recall.

Health Canada defines Type II risk as “a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a product may cause temporary adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

“In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, NLC was engaged by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to produce hand sanitizer,” the company said in a statement. “This was as a result of a global shortage of personal protective equipment and sanitizer, with the action taken under the guidance of Health Canada’s Interim Measures Guidelines for hand sanitizer producers.

“Given that Health Canada’s compliance protocols have since returned to normal, NLC is subject to the same testing as other producers of hand sanitizer. While there are no immediate health concerns associated with use of the product, NLC has decided to exercise utmost prudence by discontinuing its sale and use for the time being, and will advise the public as it has additional information from further testing.”

NLC says it completed all the regulatory requirements for acquiring a site license and its product license under Health Canada’s Interim Measures Guidelines for hand sanitizer producers. All product met the required specifications at the time of production.