As of Thursday, Nov. 1 one of the provinces major retailers bid goodbye to plastic bags.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags to the NLC, or purchase a reusable bag for 99 cents. Free paper bags will also be available.

Bye Bye Plastic Bags!

We’re excited to let you know our NEW Reusable Bags are here!

NLC Liquor Stores will no longer offer plastic bags (some stores may have some remaining inventory and will offer them to customers until depleted). pic.twitter.com/bcD8if2v74 — NLC Liquor Store (@nlliquor) November 1, 2018