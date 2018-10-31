RCMP in St. Anthony initiated a traffic stop over the weekend as a result of suspicious activity involving the vehicle and the group of minors.

As a result of the traffic stop, two youth were found to be in possession of trace amounts of cocaine, as well as an amount of cannabis.

Both 17-year-olds were charged under the Cannabis Control Act for the possession of cannabis under the age of 19. As well as possessing unsealed cannabis which was readily available to others in the vehicle.