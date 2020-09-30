Finance Minister Siobhan Coady found out on Budget Day she has to get tested for COVID-19, but she is not required to self-isolate.

That was after an advisory for anyone who was at the Holiday Inn Express in Deer Lake on Sept. 21 to get tested.

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The one new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age. The new case is travel-related, as the woman travelled to the province from Saskatchewan.

The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province after being granted a travel exemption as an essential health care worker in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking people who travelled on Air Canada Flights 7950 and 7484 departing Regina and Toronto for Deer Lake on Monday, September 21 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

People who stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Deer Lake on Monday, September 21 are also asked to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

“Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Siobhan Coady was at the Holiday Inn in Deer Lake on September 21, 2020, a site linked to the recent case of COVID-19 in the province,” reads a statement from the minister’s office. “The Minister consulted with public health and was informed she does not need to self-isolate, but she is required to self-monitor for symptoms and was asked to get tested. The Minister is exhibiting no symptoms and the risk to the public is considered low.”

The department is also asking people who travelled on PAL Airlines Flight 901 departing Deer Lake to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Tuesday, September 22 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

People are also asked to call 811 to arrange for testing if they visited: