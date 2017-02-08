NL Hydro lifts Power Watch for Avalon after hitting record peak demand

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro lifted its Power Watch for the Avalon Peninsula after hitting record peak demand on Wednesday morning.

The public utility made the announcement on Twitter.

The bitterly cold temperatures across the Avalon Peninsula caused an increase in demand for electricity. Due to the increased demand, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro had issued a Power Watch for the peninsula.

At no time did NL Hydro ask customers to conserve power, or change usage behaviors, but the electricity system was being monitored closely.

This advisory was part of Hydro’s ongoing commitment to keep customers informed on the status of the electricity system and significant system events.

For more information about Hydro’s system alert levels, please see here: https://www.nlhydro.com/winter/advance-notification-protocol/