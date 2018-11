A woman along with four children are staying with relatives for now, after an early morning fire on Tuesday destroyed their home.

The home was located in Frederickton, about 60 kilometres north of Gander, NL.

There were no injuries from the fire which was reported around 12:30 am on Tuesday, at 27 Hancott’s Lane.

The family is receiving the help of Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing and food.