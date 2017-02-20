Nine-year-old Janeway champion child faces battle for his life

The 2017 Janeway Telethon is still months away, but on Monday organizers introduced the public to this year’s Champion Child, Stephen Sullivan. He’s nine year’s old and he’s facing a battle for his live.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
broken clouds
-1.8°C
-1.8°
-1.8°
100%
5.7kmh
80%
Tue
-1°
Wed
-2°
Thu
-2°
Fri
1°
Sat
4°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.