Former Tory cabinet minister Nick McGrath is attempting a political comeback.

McGrath has been nominated as the PC candidate in Labrador West, the party announced Friday. The party confirmed it is the same Nick McGrath who previously served in the provincial cabinet.

McGrath resigned as Transportation Minister in 2014 over the Humber Valley Paving affair. The auditor general found McGrath had knowingly withheld information about the cancellation of a paving contract connected to Frank Coleman. Coleman had been set to become premier that same year, but quit before he was sworn into office.

McGrath later lost his bid for re-election in Labrador West in 2015. Labrador West is currently represented by NDP MHA Jordan Brown, who has been renominated for the next election.