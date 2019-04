Friday evening, Bay Roberts RCMP observed two vehicles street racing on Route 70. The vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed in a 50km/h zone, and the officer managed to catch up to one of the vehicles and conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle was being driven by a newly licensed 17-year old, who had his license suspended and the vehicle impounded. He was released into the custody of a parent and the investigation is ongoing.

