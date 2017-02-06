Newfoundlander murdered in Alberta

There has been an arrest in connection with last week’s murder in Alberta of 36-year-old Christopher O’Reilly.

He was killed last Monday in the central Alberta community of Warburg. Early in life, O’Reilly moved to Alberta from Placentia with his parents where he remained until his death. Police were called to his home last week, where they found the door kicked in and O’Reilly injured.

Ron Matlock was O’Reilly’s neigbour. He says things like this don’t happen in warburg.

O’Reilly was taken to hospital in Leduc, Alta., where he succumbed to his injuries. Late last week, the RCMP announced they had a suspect in connection with his death: 29-year-old Gerald Peter Krahn. During the weekend Krahn was arrested and has now been charged with second-degree murder.

O’Reilly leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter. A celebration of his life is scheduled to take place in Monday in Alberta.