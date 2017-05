If you ever wanted to see how Ospreys live, Newfoundland Power is giving you a bird’s eye view. The company attached a “nest cam” to a nest in one of its substations in St. John’s as part of its nest-management program. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.

The next can be seen online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sj5EIeUV8IU.