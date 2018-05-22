Professional hockey is back in Newfoundland and Labrador as the newest team in the ECHL unveiled its team name and logo on Tuesday: the Newfoundland Growlers.

The new franchise has been teasing the name to the public, posting a pictures and captions on Instagram with the first letter of each post spelling Growlers. The team’s logo is the head of a Newfoundland dog.

Growlers co-owner Dean MacDonald attributed the idea for the team’s name and logo to musician Alan Doyle. The team released a photo that inspired the logo.

The puck will drop on the inaugural season on Friday, Oct.12, against the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre. The team will play 36 home games, with 24 of those taking place on weekends (10 Friday, 11 Saturday, 3 Sunday afternoons). The remaining 12 home games will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. All home games will start at 7 p.m. with Sunday’s being the exception at 4. p.m.

The Growlers will be a part of the ECHL’s North Division.