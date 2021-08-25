The Newfoundland Growlers have reached a new lease agreement with the city of St. John’s.

“On behalf of the Board and the City of St. John’s, I am pleased to announce that a three-year lease agreement has been reached and the Growlers will call Mile One home for the next three seasons,” said Councillor Korab. “I want to thank the Growlers organization for reaching a mutually agreeable lease and look forward to the return of hockey at our facility this year.”

The lease was signed on August 24.

The Growlers are preparing for the season with ticket sales to begin shortly. City Council and the Board encourage all citizens to get out and support our team as they go for their second Kelly Cup championship.