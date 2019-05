The Newfoundland Growlers have taken a 2-0 series lead in the ECHL’s Kelly Cup final.

The Growlers won Game 1 of the series 4-3 in overtime over the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night. They repeated the trick Sunday night with a 2-1 overtime victory.

The Growlers became the first St. John’s pro hockey team to win a finals game on home ice. Both the St. John’s Maple Leafs and IceCaps lost all their home games when they made it to the AHL’s Calder Cup finals.