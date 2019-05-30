SHARE

The Newfoundland Growlers lost their first game of the Kelly Cup Finals 4-1 in front of soldout crowd at the Huntington Centre in Toledo last night.

The series continues in Toledo, Ohio for game four Friday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is 9:05 p.m. Newfoundland time.

 

-Advertisement-
SHARE
Previous articleSignificant Drop in Gas Prices