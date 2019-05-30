The Newfoundland Growlers lost their first game of the Kelly Cup Finals 4-1 in front of soldout crowd at the Huntington Centre in Toledo last night.

◾️FINAL SCORE◾️ The Walleye make game five necessary.

Growlers continue to lead the series 2-1.

Game Four goes Friday night in Toledo. Shots 38-18 #Walleye

— Newfoundland Growlers (@NLGrowlers) May 30, 2019

The series continues in Toledo, Ohio for game four Friday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is 9:05 p.m. Newfoundland time.