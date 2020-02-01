The Newfoundland Growlers continue to make history – with 17 wins in a row on home ice.

The Growlers defeated the Brampton Beast 5-0 last night at Mile One Centre.

◾️FINAL SCORE◾️ can't stop. won't stop. SEVENTEEN WINS IN A ROW AT HOME BABY! Tomorrow, we try for eighteen to tie the ECHL record, YES B'Y Tickets –> https://t.co/gZ1TxuYa9w#StandOnGuard pic.twitter.com/VUD8ZuPtD5 — Newfoundland Growlers (@NLGrowlers) February 1, 2020

Saturday night the Growlers will pay tribute to the St. John’s Maple Leafs and rock the retro jerseys for the second time this season.

Fans are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Purolator Shuts Out Hunger food drive.