Make it 16 in a row on home ice. The Newfoundland Growlers continue to make history. The team is on the third longest home winning streak in the ECHL’s history. The team’s overall win streak currently sits at 11 games.

The Growlers defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 7-1 last night to improve its record to 29 wins and 10 losses. The Growlers swept the two-game series against the Mavericks. Through the two games Giorgio Estephan had five points.

Newfoundland is just two wins shy of matching the all-time record of 18 straight home wins. The record has been held since the 1994-1995 season.

The Growlers now head into the ECHL all-star break. Their next game is on the road against the Reading Royals on Jan. 24.