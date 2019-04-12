The Newfoundland Growlers begin their quest for the Kelly Cup on Friday as they take on the Brampton Beast in the first round of the ECHL playoffs. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.