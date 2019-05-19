The Newfoundland Growlers will play for the ECHL’s Kelly Cup in their inaugural season.

The Growlers beat the Florida Everblades 3-0 Saturday night to sweep the Eastern Conference finals 4-0. They now await the results of the Western Conference finals between the Toledo Walleye and the Tulsa Oilers. Toledo currently leads that series 3-2.

Both of St. John’s professional sports teams made the finals this year. The St. John’s Edge lost the NBL Canada finals in a four-game sweep to the Moncton Magic.