The Newfoundland Growlers have signed Semyon Babintsev of Moscow to a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old played 22 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL last season, notching four goals and eight assists for 12 points. Babintsez also appeared in eight games with Sochi in the KHL during the 2016-17 season.

The six-foot, 189-pound forward played in 186 games over three seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL.

The team will open up it’s inaugural season in October.