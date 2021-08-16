The 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador Games have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Steve Crocker made the announcement Monday. The postponed 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games and the 2020 Summer Games have been rescheduled to 2024.

Bay Roberts will host the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games and the Gander will host the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games.

Both communities will be hosting a number of sport competitions over the next couple of years for athletes that would have been age eligible to participate in sports at the 2020 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games and the 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games. Both towns have been provided a one-time contribution of $40,000 from the Provincial Government to assist with hosting these events.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Games is a weeklong, provincial, multi-sport event, which alternates between winter and summer Games every two years. Hosting communities are provided $200,000 in funding from the Provincial Government to assist with operational costs associated with the Games.