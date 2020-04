The province has confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The individual, a 65-year-old male from the eastern region, passed away Thursday afternoon. He had been admitted to hospital from his home and had pre-existing medical conditions.

“I offer my most heartfelt condolences to this gentleman’s family. Please know that we are with you during this time of sorrow,” said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health.