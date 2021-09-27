Newfoundland and Labrador has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age; and

One between 50-59 years of age.

There is one female and two males and one case is related to international travel and two cases are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Nine under 20 years of age;

Two between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Five between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and older.

There are 12 females and 10 males. All are under investigation with the exception of one that is related to travel within Canada.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its eighth death from COVID-19. The individual, a male from the Central Health region, was between 60-69 years of age.

There have been three new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and two in the Central Health region and 1,547 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 155 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows: