The provincial government took a look at Newco Metal’s newest toy on Friday. It’s a shredder that’s big and powerful and makes big things really small. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.