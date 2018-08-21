People in Corner Brook looking for a new way to beat the heat this summer will have to wait until next year before they take advantage of a new $260,000 splash pad. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.